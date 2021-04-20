Bright Armenia MP: Ex-authorities’ running in upcoming elections strengthens PM Pashinyan's positions

YEREVAN. – The former authorities’ running in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections—slated for June 20—only strengthens the positions of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA), said this during Tuesday’s traditional briefings in the NA.

According to him, Pashinyan's voters can be divided into two parts: those who are for him and those who are against the previous authorities. "The first, that is, Pashinyan's supporters, will make 10-15 percent; this is the number of votes that the ruling force will receive if there will be no issue of returning the 'former ones,'" Gorgisyan said.

The second group, according to the opposition MP, are those who vote for Pashinyan in order to vote against the previous authorities. "And if such a matter does not arise, Pashinyan will not be able to conduct the election campaign as he is accustomed to—cursing [his] opponents and not proposing his own actions," Gevorg Gorgisyan added.