Security Council discusses damage Artsakh energy system suffered in recent war

STEPANAKERT. – Secretary of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council, Vitaly Balasanyan, on Tuesday met with the founding director Hayk Shekyan of Shtigen Energy Systems and the Artsakh representative of this company, Armen Khachatryan, the Security Council office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, the secretary of the Artsakh Security Council was briefed on the activities of this company, which is engaged in the production of renewable energy systems.
Reference was made also to the considerable damage the Artsakh energy system suffered as a result of the recent 44-day war, due to which it is necessary to take measures to ensure Artsakh’s energy independence within a reasonable time.
Balasanyan highlighted the steps being taken to reactivate the business environment in Artsakh in this post-war period, and welcomed the plans of Shtigen Energy Systems to operate in Artsakh, too.