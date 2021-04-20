News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Iranian MFA reports on progress in talks on nuclear deal in Vienna
Iranian MFA reports on progress in talks on nuclear deal in Vienna
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The negotiators of the Vienna nuclear deal have made progress on how the United States will return to its obligations under the agreement, said the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh.

According to Khatibzadeh, the negotiations are going on very difficult, because Iran must make sure that the United States will really fulfill all its obligations this time.

Iranian authorities will not rush to negotiate a nuclear deal and make additional concessions to revive the agreement, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabia said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Israel's intelligence services believe that talks in Vienna will lead to US return to Iranian nuclear deal
The Israeli government is very concerned about the return of the United...
 Iran receives 1st batch of uranium enriched to 60%
The chairman of the Mejlis (parliament) of the country, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, tweeted...
 Khamenei says US proposals about nuclear deal are offensive
On March 10, US Secretary of State...
 IAEA inspectors visit Natanz nuclear site in Iran
The Iranian side announced on April 11 that an accident was recorded...
 Tehran says US must end economic terror against Iran
Tehran called on US President Joe Biden to end the policy of economic terror against Iran...
 UK, France and Germany are concerned about Iran's decision to enrich uranium to 60%
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos