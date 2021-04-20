Amnesty International staff accuses organization of racism

Eight employees of the British human rights organization Amnesty International spoke about their own experiences of racial discrimination at work, The Guardian noted, citing a report from the organization's secretariat.
There is a culture of privileged treatment of whites in the organization, according to the report. Cases of overt racism were identified, including when senior staff used the word N-word. Systemic bias is also mentioned, including the constant and unfounded interrogation of black employees and the removal of ethnic minority employees from projects.
One of the whistleblowers, Katherine Odukoya, said: “We joined Amnesty hoping to campaign against human rights abuses but were instead let down through realising that the organisation actually helped perpetuate them.”
Representatives from both branches of the British human rights organization have apologized and promised to make changes.