Armenia Finance Ministry hosts discussion with Russian experts
Armenia Finance Ministry hosts discussion with Russian experts
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Ministry of Finance of Armenia today hosted a training session-discussion with Russian experts, and among the attendees were representatives of the Budget Process Organization Department at the Ministry of Finance.

The discussion was organized within the scope of the agreement that the Ministries of Finance of Armenia and Russia signed in 2017.

Russian experts Dmitry Andreyev and Aleksandr Yevich delivered speeches in which they presented their studies on several healthcare and educational programs in Armenia and added that they have provided scientific-methodic and technical support to public finance management. They also answered several questions from employees of the Ministry of Finance and held an active professional discussion.

In the course of the three-year activities that are part of the agreement signed between the Ministries of Finance of Armenia and Russia in 2017, a total of 33 international seminars and 56 educational seminars have been held, providing several employees of the Ministry of Finance with the opportunity to enhance their skills.

As a result of joint efforts, bills regulating the financial-economic sphere have been developed, and amendments have been made to the Tax Code and the concept paper on reforms in the international tax collection and digital economy sectors
