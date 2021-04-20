Yerevan to join EU covenant on climate, energy

At its session on Tuesday, the Yerevan Council of Elders gave its accordance to joining the Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (CoM) movement of the European Union (EU).
Thus, the Armenian capital shall reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030 and to increase resilience thanks to Yerevan's adaptation to climate change
Also upon joining the CoM, the Sustainable Energy Action Plan of Yerevan will be reviewed and environmental measures will be envisaged to mitigate and adapt to new climate change.