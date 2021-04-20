News
Unknown person opens fire in Georgia: 1 person was injured
Unknown person opens fire in Georgia: 1 person was injured
Region:Georgia
Theme: Incidents

An unknown person opened fire from a firearm in the center of Tbilisi, a young man was wounded, Channel One reported.

The incident took place at about noon.

At the time of the attack, the injured was with his friend. After the shot, a fight broke out between him and the attacker, as a result of which the attacker received a serious head injury.

The police promptly arrived at the scene and detained the attacker.

By this time, both the wounded and the gunman were taken to the hospital. The condition of both is stable - their lives are not in danger.

The Georgian Interior Ministry opened a criminal case on the fact of attempted murder and illegal acquisition and storage of firearms.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
