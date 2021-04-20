News
Opposition MP: Bright Armenia Party didn't elect Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister
Opposition MP: Bright Armenia Party didn't elect Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Recently, there are a lot of people saying that Bright Armenia Party elected Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister in 2018 and is now criticizing Nikol Pashinyan. This is what secretary of the opposition Bright Armenia Party Gevorg Gorgisyan said during today’s briefing in parliament.

Gorgisyan recalled that this is inaccurate since Nikol Pashinyan automatically became Prime Minister after the elections during which the first political force on the electoral list garnered 50% of the votes.

“Bright Armenia Party didn’t elect Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister,” Gorgisyan stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
