Opposition Bright Armenia Party lawmaker: PM Pashinyan is not even ashamed for Karabakh

YEREVAN. – I would like to say that the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, is ashamed. But knowing him, I also know for sure that he is not even ashamed. . Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA), said this during Tuesday’s traditional briefings in the NA, when asked why Pashinyan does not visit Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) these days.

And commenting on the dismissal of the deputy head of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations in connection with his statements in the NA, which, by the way, were addressed to the MPs of the ruling My Step bloc, Gorgisyan noted that such measures have already become commonplace.

"Appointments or dismissals are not made in our country due to existing problems or challenges. Everything is done at the whim of one person [Pashinyan], based solely on certain [ruling] party interests; that does not surprise me. Maybe there was a violation of political neutrality in the words of the deputy director of the Karabakh State Service of Emergency Situations. But can it be considered an abuse of official position?" the opposition MP concluded.