Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Karabakh
Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of two more fallen Armenian servicemen in the Hadrut region as a result of Tuesday’s search operations. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

A forensic medical examination will be conducted on these bodies to determine their identities.

Thus, the total number of Armenian remains found, or transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijan, ever since the ceasefire in November 2020 has reached 1,546.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
