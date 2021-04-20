News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
ARF-D youth organization: Political parties can join torch-lit march on April 23
ARF-D youth organization: Political parties can join torch-lit march on April 23
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, member of the youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Kristine Vardanyan said the youth organization's torch-lit march [dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide] will take place on April 23 and will kick off at Freedom Square in Yerevan at 7 p.m.

Vardanyan stated that the ARF-D hasn’t sent official invitations to political parties and other forces and movements, adding that they can join upon their desire and that the event is open for everyone. She also said opposition forces will join the torch-lit march.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FM adviser: Armenian Genocide recognition process remains one of our priorities
And there are no talks with Turkey…
 What Genocide anniversary commemorations are planned in Armenia?
The chief adviser to the PM presented these events…
 Armenia ex-Deputy PM: Authorities preparing to take advantage of April 24th for campaigning
“The authorities are preparing to...
 Canada Province of Alberta recognizes Armenian Genocide
The respective bill calls on the government to…
 Armenia government adopts decision on events commemorating Armenian Genocide on April 23-24
Based on the decision, a series of events...
 Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia: Armenian Genocide recognition remains unwavering principle
“Recognition of the Armenian Genocide and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos