ARF-D youth organization: Political parties can join torch-lit march on April 23

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, member of the youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Kristine Vardanyan said the youth organization's torch-lit march [dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide] will take place on April 23 and will kick off at Freedom Square in Yerevan at 7 p.m.
Vardanyan stated that the ARF-D hasn’t sent official invitations to political parties and other forces and movements, adding that they can join upon their desire and that the event is open for everyone. She also said opposition forces will join the torch-lit march.