Searches continue in Artsakh, almost 300 people get COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia, 20.04.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 20.04.21:

PACE will discuss the Armenian POWs issue Tuesday afternoon.

93 delegates voted in favor of including the matter of Armenian POWs, other captives, and displaced persons in the agenda, 21 voted against, and 18 others abstained from voting.

According to the results, eight of the 21 PACE delegates who voted against this matter represent Turkey, six — Azerbaijan, five — Russia, and one delegate each from Hungary and Serbia.

A representative of the Armenia delegation to PACE Edmon Marukyan has already had a speech in the European Parliament on Monday. He spoke about the widely-criticized 'trophy' park opened in Baku.

“The central part of the so-called ''trophy park'' was a long path filled with helmets of Armenian servicemen who had been killed or taken hostage'', Marukyan said, noting that this has taken place in a country that is a member of the Council of Europe.

''There are long queues to visit this park, which is disgusting and simply unacceptable. With this act Aliyev joint such dictators as Hitler and Saddam Hussein used to be’', he added, bringing the example of a similar park in Iraq constructed by Saddam Hussein using the helmets if over 5000 Iranian soldiers, which Hussein called ''Victory Arch''.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested thinking about reducing the terms of military service in the country, noting that there is an idea of holding 2-3 months of service every 5 years.

The critics noted that this decision is impossible in Armenia amid the constant threats of the war from Azerbaijan and Turkey and taking into account the Azerbaijani border extensions following the last war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan's remarks came during his visit to Vayots Dzor province of Armenia. According to him, the country should have a professional army, when a soldier is professionally engaged in military affairs and nothing else.

Critics also noted that Pashinyan's recent visits to provinces are look-alike his electoral campaign - which violates the pre-electoral regulations.

Last month, Pashinyan announced his intention to resign at the end of April ahead of parliamentary elections set to be held on June 20 to handle the internal political crisis.

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the remains of other Armenian soldiers were found and removed during search operations conducted in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region.

The remains of a total of 1,544 servicemen and civilians have been found in the territories of Artsakh under the control of Azerbaijan or transferred by the Azerbaijani side after the cessation of hostilities.

The Caucasus Heritage Watch organization warns of the possible danger to the 7th century Armenian Church Vankasar in the Martakert region of Artsakh.

"Satellite imagery from 4/16 shows probable heavy equipment in parking area and possible structure across road," the organization tweeted demanding the Azerbaijani authorities to clarify the intent of this equipment.

Nearly 300 people in Armenia have already been vaccinated against coronavirus.

According to the health ministry, there are no separate data on the number of people vaccinated with AstraZeneca and Sputnik V drugs.

As of Tuesday morning, 667 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 209,485 in the country.

Also, 24 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,919 cases.

Over 50 crime lords with criminal subcultures were apprehended in various districts of Yerevan.

A large number of crime lords were also apprehended and taken to the Nor Nork Police Division in Yerevan.

An Armenian attacker Garegin Baghdasaryan, 58, is suspected of stabbing to death Yerevan resident, 40, in a Yerevan public transport vehicle on April 14.

After the murder, Baghdasaryan had left the scene, a criminal case was initiated against him, and he was declared wanted.

The attacker turned himself in to the police.

Garegin Baghdasaryan is being transferred to the Yerevan central police department, and from there he will be taken to the investigative body.

Food poisoning has occurred in Armenia’s Tavush province, leaving a 12-year-old child dead.

Other residents were transferred to the Ijevan town hospital in Tavush Province, with an initial diagnosis of food poisoning.