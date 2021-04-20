Biden calls on Kosovo government to continue dialogue on normalization of relations with Serbia

US President Joe Biden called on the Kosovo government to continue dialogue on normalizing relations with Serbia, noting that any agreement between the countries should focus on mutual recognition.
Biden sent a letter to the new president of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani. He noted that Washington will continue to support efforts to ensure lasting peace through productive dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and, ultimately, a comprehensive normalization agreement that should focus on mutual recognition.
Biden called the normalization of relations with Serbia necessary for Kosovo to realize its potential and full integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions.
Negotiations with the assistance of the European Union to normalize relations between Serbia and its Kosovo began ten years ago and reached an impasse last year.
In the letter, Biden mentioned his family's personal connection with Kosovo. The late son of President Bo worked in Kosovo after the war.
Biden visited Kosovo with his family in 2016 as vice president.