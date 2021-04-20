Armenia to get another €25.4mn in funding for community development

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Territorial Development Fund, with the financial participation of the Armenia government, the World Bank (WB) and the country’s communities, is implementing the Social Investment and Local Development Project, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Taking into account the success of this project, a new agreement was signed between the government and the WB, which envisages an additional funding of 25,415,000 euros for community development in Armenia.