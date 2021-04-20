Albania signs deal with Swiss consortium for construction of new airport worth EUR 104 million

Albania has signed a deal with a Swiss consortium to build a new international airport worth 104 million euros, Reuters reported.
Lugano-based Mabco Constructions will complete the preparatory, environmental, archaeological, and other paperwork in about two years and then complete the new airport in 36 months.
Vlore International Airport will be located 150 kilometers southwest of the country's capital Tirana, close to the Narta Lagoon and the Vjosa River.
It will have a 3.2 km runway and is slated to handle up to 2 million passengers a year.
Prime Minister Edi Rama said the airport will promote tourism and economic development, making Albania a country where the number of tourists and visitors will grow exponentially.