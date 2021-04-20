UN experts demand release of Dubai ruler's daughter

UN experts demanded that the UAE provide information about the daughter of the ruler of Dubai and release her, Reuters reported.
About two months ago, the BBC aired a video in which Princess Latifa announced that she was being held hostage in a villa.
The UAE said on February 19 that Sheikha Latifa was being cared for at home after the UN human rights office headed by Michelle Bachelet asked it for proof that she is alive amid growing international concern about her fate.
“We are alarmed that, following the public release in February of footage in which Sheikha Latifa reported being deprived of her liberty against her will, and the subsequent official request for further information on her situation, no concrete information has been provided by the authorities,” the independent UN human rights experts said in a joint statement.
The fate of 35-year-old Latifa and her tumultuous relationship with her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the UAE's vice president, has brought new light to his family's affairs.
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum gained international attention in 2018 when a human rights group posted a video she made in which she described her attempt to escape from Dubai. She was captured off the coast of India after a special forces operation and taken back to Dubai.
UN experts have expressed concern to the UAE government about her alleged enforced disappearance and incommunicado detention.
“Her continued incommunicado detention can have harmful physical and psychological consequences and may amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment,” they said.