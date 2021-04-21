News
China to build a $ 3 billion super-tech center
China to build a $ 3 billion super-tech center
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

A $ 3 billion super-technology center will be built in China's southern port of Wenchang by the end of the year to analyze data from space.

The center will provide big data services to industries including the aerospace and maritime sectors starting in 2022, Hainan Daily reported.

In the next decade, China envisions the creation of huge constellations of commercial satellites that can offer a variety of services.

To meet the demand for satellite launches, China will have to build larger rockets that can deliver more satellites, or build more launch sites or both. China currently has four launch sites - three onshore and one in Wenchang in Hainan province.

Earlier this month, the government said it plans to build a new commercial space base in Hainan to meet the growing demand for launches.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
