Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris: Meeting with Nikol Pashinyan is ruled out

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan said a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is ruled out.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan headed to Syunik Province this afternoon. The news about his visit was kept strictly confidential. Power structures found out about the visit at the last minute, and even road police officers were informed only half an hour before the visit that they had to escort the Prime Minister.
“Pashinyan can’t change the moods of the residents of Syunik Province. He can’t change anything anymore. Things are getting worse. Nobody is even waiting for him to come. We won’t greet him,” Hovsepyan said, adding that the moods in Syunik Province will become worse after his visit.