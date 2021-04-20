PACE's Austrian delegate calls on Azerbaijan to refuse to bargain over Armenian POWs' issue

Austrian delegate of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Stefan Schennach calls on Azerbaijan to refuse to bargain over the issue of Armenian prisoners of war and simply release them and stated that he is speaking on behalf of his delegation, not as a rapporteur for Azerbaijan.
Schennach added that it is necessary to respect peace and that peace implies reconciliation and respect for those who fell in battles. He said there are missing persons and a tremendous amount of [Armenian] soldiers who are still in captivity in Azerbaijan and called on the latter to not bargain over when they will be released.
According to him, there are allegations of war crimes and there are international bodies that need to investigate those crimes.