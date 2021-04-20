Kimmo Kiljunen says keeping POWs won't help sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict establish confidence

In his speech during the Spring Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Co-Rapporteur for the monitoring of Armenia, Finnish delegate Kimmo Kiljunen said keeping prisoners of war isn’t helping the sides establish confidence, adding that the exchange of all the detainees is a matter of humanism and that all of them need to be released.
Kiljunen said he hopes the sides reach an agreement and clear the mined fields and mentioned the importance of preservation of cultural heritage in the region.