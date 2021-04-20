Armenia MOD, Serbian diplomats discuss regional security issues

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today received Chargé d’Affaires of Serbia in Armenia Tatyana Panayotovic Cvetkopic and newly appointed Military Attaché, Lieutenant Colonel Predrag Prlic, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense.
The defense minister congratulated Lieutenant Colonel Prlic and stated that his appointment attests to the mutual interest of both countries in the development of the Armenian-Serbian cooperation in the defense sector.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation and attached importance to the signing of an agreement between the governments of Armenia and Serbia in the defense sector. They also discussed regional security and other issues of mutual interest.