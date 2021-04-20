News
Tuesday
April 20
Armenia and UAE FMs discuss regional security and stability
Armenia and UAE FMs discuss regional security and stability
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian today had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

As reported the news service of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the interlocutors touched upon the course of implementation of the agreements reached during Minister Aivazian’s visit to the UAE and exchanged views on cooperation in sectors of mutual interest.

In the context of actions aimed at expanding political dialogue, the parties underscored the importance of reciprocal visits and the holding of consultations between the government agencies of both countries.

The foreign ministers thoroughly exchanged views on issues related to regional security and stability.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
