News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Aliyev says he's discontent with Russia MOD's response letter regarding Iskander missiles
Aliyev says he's discontent with Russia MOD's response letter regarding Iskander missiles
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

In an interview with AzTV, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev declared that even though he received the letter of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in response to his question about Iskander-M missiles in Armenia, he is unsatisfied with the response. According to him, the Ministry of Defense of Russia informed that the missiles weren’t fired during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reports.

“The Ministry of Defense of Russia responded to the letter of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. I read the letter, which states that Russia hadn’t fired ballistic missiles. In reality, this is not the full response to our letter since our main question was how Armenia received the lethal Iskander-M missiles,” Aliyev said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PACE's Portuguese delegate on fulfillment of commitments by Armenia and Azerbaijan
According to him, it’s very...
 French delegate to PACE calls on Azerbaijani government to release Armenian POWs
According to the politician, the...
 Kimmo Kiljunen says keeping POWs won't help sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict establish confidence
Kiljunen said he hopes...
 Alexandra Louis: Tragedy in Karabakh will remain so long as people are in captivity
According to her, Azerbaijan declares that...
 CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in dialogue
In her speech during the...
 PACE's Austrian delegate calls on Azerbaijan to refuse to bargain over Armenian POWs' issue
Schennach added that it is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos