Aliyev says he's discontent with Russia MOD's response letter regarding Iskander missiles

In an interview with AzTV, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev declared that even though he received the letter of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in response to his question about Iskander-M missiles in Armenia, he is unsatisfied with the response. According to him, the Ministry of Defense of Russia informed that the missiles weren’t fired during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reports.
“The Ministry of Defense of Russia responded to the letter of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. I read the letter, which states that Russia hadn’t fired ballistic missiles. In reality, this is not the full response to our letter since our main question was how Armenia received the lethal Iskander-M missiles,” Aliyev said.