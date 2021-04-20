Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani soldiers continue to fire gunshots near villages of Syunik Province

Serviceman who was found hanged from a tree was from Armenia's Talin city (PHOTO)

Armenia MFA Spokesperson responds to Azerbaijan President's statement on Zangezur

TalkSPORT: Super League's founding clubs to consider canceling championship

Head of Armenian delegation to PACE: Azerbaijan has institutionalized hatred towards Armenians, POWs must be returned

Russia PM discusses implementation of prospective joint projects with Azerbaijani counterpart

Armenia pregnant woman, 34, dies from COVID-19

Aliyev says he's discontent with Russia MOD's response letter regarding Iskander missiles

Canadian company Alamos Gold Inc. files lawsuit against Turkey for over $ 1bn

Armenia and UAE FMs discuss regional security and stability

PACE's Portuguese delegate on fulfillment of commitments by Armenia and Azerbaijan

UN experts demand release of Dubai ruler's daughter

European Wrestling Championships: Arman Avagyan loses competition for bronze medal

Armenia MOD, Serbian diplomats discuss regional security issues

French delegate to PACE calls on Azerbaijani government to release Armenian POWs

European Wrestling Championships: Arman Andreasyan scores bronze medal

Kimmo Kiljunen says keeping POWs won't help sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict establish confidence

Alexandra Louis: Tragedy in Karabakh will remain so long as people are in captivity

AC Milan Executive: Super League will attract attention of billions of football fans around the world

CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in dialogue

PACE's Austrian delegate calls on Azerbaijan to refuse to bargain over Armenian POWs' issue

Albania signs deal with Swiss consortium for construction of new airport worth EUR 104 million

Roma are strongly opposed to 'closed' system

Biden calls on Kosovo government to continue dialogue on normalization of relations with Serbia

Armenia opposition MP, Venice Commission President discuss upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Armenia MOD: Body of serviceman found hanged from a tree

Member of Russian delegation to PACE on vote for inclusion of Armenian POWs' issue in agenda

Experts warn of attack on Facebook Messenger users in 84 countries

Kim Kardashian has affair with Maluma?

French diplomat threatened with expulsion over cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

ARF-D youth organization: Political parties can join torch-lit march on April 23

Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris: Meeting with Nikol Pashinyan is ruled out

Armenia Ombudsman visits Syunik Province's Davit Bek village, discusses post-war situation

Amnesty International staff accuses organization of racism

Armenia to get another €25.4mn in funding for community development

Searches continue in Artsakh, almost 300 people get COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia, 20.04.21 digest

Armenia PM heads for Syunik Province in top secret

Leadership crimes are hushed up in the Finnish army

Charity program in the city of Masis for 920 million AMD by benefactors Mikayel and Karen Vardanyans

Opposition MP: Bright Armenia Party didn't elect Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister

Armenia Finance Ministry hosts discussion with Russian experts

New development may save from death due to cytokine storm (PHOTOS)

50 shades of pink: Khloe Kardashian celebrates her daughter's 3rd birthday (PHOTOS)

Armenia President visits St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Diocese of Syunik

Opposition Bright Armenia Party lawmaker: PM Pashinyan is not even ashamed for Karabakh

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Karabakh

Armenia PM sending Security Council Secretary to Russian Federation on business trip

Karabakh deputy minister of emergency situations revisits Armenia parliament after being sacked yesterday

Dollar loses value in Armenia

ArmLur.am: Armenia army ex-chief demands full publication of President, his remarks at Security Council meeting

Armenia police chief makes personnel changes, appoints new head of Syunik Regional Department

UEFA to not dismiss Super League clubs from Euro Cup championships this year

Yerevan to join EU covenant on climate, energy

Security Council discusses damage Artsakh energy system suffered in recent war

29-year-old Ryan Mason replaces Tottenham Hotspur's Mourinho

President of Chad Idriss Deby Itno dies

Meghan Markle offered to name her daughter after Queen

Yerevan Council of Elders bestows Honorary Citizen title upon alpinist Aghvan Chatinyan

Bright Armenia MP: Ex-authorities’ running in upcoming elections strengthens PM Pashinyan's positions

Armenia Ombudsman meets with residents of Syunik Province's Shurnukh village

Armenia PM dismisses deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure

Nearly 300 people in Armenia get COVID-19 vaccination

Belarus to build agro-towns in Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijan control

Iranian MFA reports on progress in talks on nuclear deal in Vienna

Ruling bloc MP: Armenia authorities discussing format of running in upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Bright Armenia on military service reduction proposal: PM Pashinyan makes promises he will not be able to fulfill

Unknown person opens fire in Georgia: 1 person was injured

Aleksander Ceferin slams Super League founding clubs

Russian MFA: Ukrainian consul collected data to prepare political repressions

Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker: No official explanations from Moscow about vote at PACE

Gianni Infantino: FIFA strongly disapprove the creation of a Super League

Armenia PM pays tribute to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Sputnik V effectiveness was estimated at 97.6%

Armenia Security Council releases declassified recording of then army chief’s report at September 30 meeting

Liam Scarlett dies aged 35

Food poisoning in Armenia’s Tavush, 12-year-old child dies

Super League president hints at reducing length of football clashes

Armenia ruling bloc MP: Economic decline was only 7.6% last year

Armbusinessbank has participated in information events to raise public awareness

Dua Lipa flashes her curves in hot look

Bright Armenia proposes to amend Constitution so that Diaspora Armenians can become ministers in country

Barcelona make new offer to Aguero

Caucasus Heritage Watch warns of possible danger to Armenian Church in Artsakh

Scientists identify marker of dangerous form of COVID-19 infection

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale dies aged 94

Karabakh search for fallen, missing servicemen’s remains continues Tuesday

Vaccinations against coronavirus start in Artsakh

From which PACE member countries did delegates vote against putting Armenian POWs’ issue on agenda?

Value of gold rises

Armenia President at Goris Municipality: I have come to see with my own eyes what I hear about

Breathing COVID-19 testing system developed in Singapore

667 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Florentino Perez speaks about Super League, Messi and Ronaldo

Why is Brazilian COVID-19 strain dangerous?

Yerevan municipal council holding regular session

World oil prices going up

Person who killed man in Yerevan public transport vehicle turns himself in to police

Trump says he is seriously considering running for re-election in 2024

Rooney to Super League critics: We'll have to wait to see what the plans are

Justin Bieber to star in Friends reunion special wearing potato costume