Serviceman who was found hanged from a tree was from Armenia's Talin city (PHOTO)
Serviceman who was found hanged from a tree was from Armenia's Talin city (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Narek Khachatryan, the fixed-term serviceman who was found hanged from a tree in the area near one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the south of the country today, was from the city of Talin of Aragatsotn Province and had been serving in the army for a few months.

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, Khachatryan had gotten accepted to the National Polytechnic University of Armenia and was going to continue his studies after demobilization.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the residents of Talin who knew Khachatryan said he was from a modest family and was a clever and hard-working young man. They are shocked and can’t imagine what could have possibly led to this.

As reported earlier, the body of Narek Khachatryan, a fixed-term serviceman of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the south of the country, was found hanged from a tree in the area near the particular military unit today at around 11 a.m.
This text available in   Հայերեն
