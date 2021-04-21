News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Authorities hope Armenian POWs will be returned before or during European Championship
Newspaper: Authorities hope Armenian POWs will be returned before or during European Championship
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: According to conversations that have reached Iravunk, the ruling My Step bloc has high hopes from the European Championship.

Let us remind that this year it will start on June 11 in 13 cities, including the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.

The upper echelons of the [Armenian] power believe that as a "manifestation of goodwill," the [Armenian] prisoners of war will be returned [from Azerbaijan] before or during the European Championship, ensuring both Azerbaijan's international PR and the matter of raising the standing of the My Step members in the pre-election period.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ombudsman: Tuesday’s interview of the Azerbaijan president is proof of genocidal policy
It is necessary to prevent the Azerbaijani genocidal and fascist policy…
 Aliyev says he's discontent with Russia MOD's response letter regarding Iskander missiles
“The Ministry of Defense of Russia responded...
 PACE's Portuguese delegate on fulfillment of commitments by Armenia and Azerbaijan
According to him, it’s very...
 French delegate to PACE calls on Azerbaijani government to release Armenian POWs
According to the politician, the...
 Kimmo Kiljunen says keeping POWs won't help sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict establish confidence
Kiljunen said he hopes...
 Alexandra Louis: Tragedy in Karabakh will remain so long as people are in captivity
According to her, Azerbaijan declares that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos