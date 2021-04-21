Newspaper: Authorities hope Armenian POWs will be returned before or during European Championship

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: According to conversations that have reached Iravunk, the ruling My Step bloc has high hopes from the European Championship.
Let us remind that this year it will start on June 11 in 13 cities, including the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.
The upper echelons of the [Armenian] power believe that as a "manifestation of goodwill," the [Armenian] prisoners of war will be returned [from Azerbaijan] before or during the European Championship, ensuring both Azerbaijan's international PR and the matter of raising the standing of the My Step members in the pre-election period.