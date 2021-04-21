Newspaper: Armenia authorities bringing amended Electoral Code to parliament

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily was informed that the authorities intend to discuss the expanded package of the Electoral Code in a special [parliamentary] session in a short time—within one week—so that they can manage to apply some [of its] provisions in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, if, of course, they take place.
However, the authorities may face a problem here as well if RA President Armen Sarkissian delays its signing, or refuses to sign it at all. In this case, it will definitely not be possible to meet the deadlines.
And if the broad package of the Electoral Code is voted on in the next ten days and Armen Sarkissian signs it within the deadline, some provisions of the broad amendments [to the Electoral Code] will be applied [in the expected snap parliamentary elections].
But in any case, the large package of amendments stipulates that most of the amendments will take effect as of January 1, 2022.