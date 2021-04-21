16-year-old black girl killed in US police shooting

Columbus, Ohio, USA Police said a 16-year-old black girl was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon, News 10 reported.
Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.
Interim Chief of Police Michael Woods said the video shows the officer acted to save the live of another young girl.
A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife or steak knife appeared to be lying on the sidewalk next to her immediately after she fell.
Woods said the incident began at approximately 4:32 p.m. when 911 received a call about a group of women trying to stab the caller and “put their hands on them” on the Woods said dispatchers tried to get information about weapons, but didn’t get that information.
Woods did not identify the victim, but family said she was 16-year-old Makiyah Bryant. She was transported to Mount Carmel East, where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m.
Columbus Police confirmed that it has requested the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) respond to the scene.
State law allows police to use deadly force to protect themselves or others, and investigators will determine whether this shooting was such an instance Woods explained.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther previously identified the victim as a young woman in a tweet Tuesday evening.
“This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life,” Ginther tweeted.
He later said at the news conference, “We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community.”