News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Road accident in Armenia village, 1 dead
Road accident in Armenia village, 1 dead
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

At 11:22pm on Tuesday, the Armavir provincial crisis management center of Armenia received a call informing that a road accident had taken place in the beginning of Sardarapat village.

It was found out that a Mercedes—with driver: G. H., born in 1995—and a Range Rover—with driver: A. A., born in 1984—had collided.

A. A. was hospitalized in the Armavir town medical center, where the doctors assessed the health condition of the victim as satisfactory.

The rescuers took G. H. out of the car and carried to an ambulance, but the victim died on the way to the hospital.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
16-year-old black girl killed in US police shooting
She appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife…
 Guide dies after grizzly bear attack near Yellowstone National Park
Carl Mock, 40, suffered a massive stroke and died, two days after a bear weighing at least 420 pounds (about 190kgs) mauled him while he was fishing…
 Serviceman who was found hanged from a tree was from Armenia's Talin city (PHOTO)
As reported earlier, the body of...
 Armenia MOD: Body of serviceman found hanged from a tree
Today at around 11 a.m. the...
 Unknown person opens fire in Georgia: 1 person was injured
The incident took place at about noon...
 Food poisoning in Armenia’s Tavush, 12-year-old child dies
Four others were transferred to hospitals…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos