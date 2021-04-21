Road accident in Armenia village, 1 dead

At 11:22pm on Tuesday, the Armavir provincial crisis management center of Armenia received a call informing that a road accident had taken place in the beginning of Sardarapat village.
It was found out that a Mercedes—with driver: G. H., born in 1995—and a Range Rover—with driver: A. A., born in 1984—had collided.
A. A. was hospitalized in the Armavir town medical center, where the doctors assessed the health condition of the victim as satisfactory.
The rescuers took G. H. out of the car and carried to an ambulance, but the victim died on the way to the hospital.