Biden comments on verdict of ex-cop who killed Floyd
Biden comments on verdict of ex-cop who killed Floyd
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The verdict in the murder of African American George Floyd is an important step forward, said US President Joe Biden, RIA Novosti reports.

This could be a giant step forward for justice in America, Biden said at the White House.

No one should be above the law, and today's verdict sends this signal. But that's not enough, Biden added.

He called for police reform to prevent such abuses in the future.

He described Floyd's death as a"murder in broad daylight, lasting nearly 10 minutes, during which police officer Derek Chauvin pushed his knee on Floyd's neck.

A jury in a Minneapolis court found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of murder. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Floyd's death in 2020 provoked massive demonstrations and riots in the United States.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
