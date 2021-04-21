News
Wednesday
April 21
News
Wednesday
April 21
Armenia PM in Agarak, situation is tense
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is currently in Agarak town of Syunik Province.

The locals greeted him with unfriendly chants calling him a traitor and a Turk.

At this moment, a scuffle has started between the police and the people of Agarak.

The Agarak residents are trying to prevent Pashinyan from entering the town square.

Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported Tuesday that Pashinyan left for Syunik Province in top secrecy.

And last night, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that Pashinyan visited Shurnukh village at night.

There are press reports that the PM was received by the local residents indignantly and coldly.

To note, the Syunik Police chief, his deputy, and the Goris and Kapan town police chiefs were changed unexpectedly on Monday.

Also, except for one community, the leaders of all other Syunik communities have publicly demanded Pashinyan's resignation.
