Agarak residents do not allow Armenia PM to march there, he leaves town
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently left Agarak town of Armenia’s Syunik Province.

The people of Agarak did not allow him to hold a march in the town.

After hearing the insults and cursing against him in Agarak, Nikol Pashinyan was responding through a loudspeaker, and saying: "I greet [you], dear people, greetings, greetings!"

But the locals responded to his greetings with hostile chants.

Nevertheless, Pashinyan continued to walk under cursing and insults.

And when he approached his service car, the people of Agarak shouted at him: "Go! Don't come here again!"

As reported earlier, the Agarak residents on Wednesday greeted Nikol Pashinyan with unfriendly chants calling him a traitor and a Turk. There was even a scuffle between the police and the people of this town.

Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported Tuesday that Pashinyan left for Syunik Province in top secrecy.

And last night, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that Pashinyan visited Shurnukh village at night.

There are press reports that the PM was received by the local residents indignantly and coldly.

To note, the Syunik Police chief, his deputy, and the Goris and Kapan town police chiefs were changed unexpectedly on Monday.

Also, except for one community, the leaders of all other Syunik communities have publicly demanded Pashinyan's resignation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
