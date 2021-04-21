News
Wednesday
April 21
Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan military threatening physical safety of Syunik villages’ residents
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President Armen Sarkissian and Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan visited Chakaten village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, the ombudsman informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the visit, locals informed that due to the presence of the Azerbaijani military on the motorway leading from Kapan town to Chakaten, Shikahogh and some other villages, they avoid traveling on that road, especially in the evening.

The Azerbaijani military threatens the physical safety of these villagers.

Also, there are road signs and flags along this motorway, and they serve as a pretext for the deployment of troops.

Moreover, according to villagers and community officials, Azerbaijani shootings continue in the immediate vicinity of these villages, and they aim to intimidate the civilians.

The staffs of the President and the Human Rights Defender will sum up the results of this joint visit to Syunik Province, and appropriate steps will be taken in accordance with jurisdiction.
