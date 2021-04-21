News
Karabakh President approves government decisions on providing funding to sufferers of material damage
Karabakh President approves government decisions on providing funding to sufferers of material damage
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President Arayik Harutyunyan has approved a government decision to approve a state financial support for individuals and legal entities that suffered material damage as a result of the recent hostilities against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) that had started on September 27, 2020, the presidential press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

By another government decision approved by President Harutyunyan, amendments and additions were made to the program of state financial support for the payment of the loans of individuals and legal entities which are now in a difficult situation as a result of the recent hostilities against Artsakh that were unleashed starting from on September 27, 2020. Accordingly, the scope of beneficiaries of this program has been expanded, as the clients of pawnshops have been included in it.

And with a presidential decree, a state commission has set up to assist individuals and legal entities that suffered material damage as a result of the recent war unleashed on September 27, 2020 against Artsakh.

 
