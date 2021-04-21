Congressman Schiff’s open letter to Biden on Armenian Genocide: It is now in your power to right decades of denial

US Congressman Adam Schiff took to the House of Representatives floor Tuesday to issue an open letter to President Joe Biden to clearly and unequivocally recognize the Armenian Genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

"Mr. President, it is now in your power to right decades of denial, and in so doing, give meaning to your statement last year when you acknowledged the Armenian Genocide and said 'silence is complicity.' As a candidate and now as president, you have spoken of your commitment to human rights. You have spoken of an America who leads not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. If that principle is to have meaning, we cannot waiver from it," reads the open letter.

Congressman Schiff and the leadership of the Congressional Armenian Caucus are leading the bi-partisan Congressional letter, set to go out Wednesday, calling on President Biden to end Turkey's gag rule.