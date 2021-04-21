News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.24
EUR
628.99
RUB
6.86
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Congressman Schiff’s open letter to Biden on Armenian Genocide: It is now in your power to right decades of denial
Congressman Schiff’s open letter to Biden on Armenian Genocide: It is now in your power to right decades of denial
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US Congressman Adam Schiff took to the House of Representatives floor Tuesday to issue an open letter to President Joe Biden to clearly and unequivocally recognize the Armenian Genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

"Mr. President, it is now in your power to right decades of denial, and in so doing, give meaning to your statement last year when you acknowledged the Armenian Genocide and said 'silence is complicity.' As a candidate and now as president, you have spoken of your commitment to human rights. You have spoken of an America who leads not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. If that principle is to have meaning, we cannot waiver from it," reads the open letter.

Congressman Schiff and the leadership of the Congressional Armenian Caucus are leading the bi-partisan Congressional letter, set to go out Wednesday, calling on President Biden to end Turkey's gag rule.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cyprus MP: Biden's recognition of Armenian Genocide will be historic
“This would be the vindication of our struggles over so many years for recognition, of the tragic events which occurred in 1915 and 1923,” Vartkes Mahdessian said…
 Senator Menendez: No US administration should ever deny Armenian Genocide
The lawmaker has welcomed the reports that President Joe Biden will officially recognize this tragedy…
 Jerusalem Post: Israel needs to recognize Armenian Genocide
Despite being a country created just after the Holocaust, you won’t hear much about it in Israel...
 Armenian churches’ bells to ring Friday night in memory of Genocide victims
Under the direction of the Catholicos of All Armenians…
 France delegation led by Senate speaker to arrive in Armenia
To attend the events dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide…
 Prospect of Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide collapses Turkey national currency
At 10:43am local time Thursday, the it had fallen by 1.7 percent—to 8.31 liras against one US dollar…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos