Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has 4,842 visitors in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – In January-December 2020, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in Yerevan was open to visitors for only 92 days due to the coronavirus. Lusine Abrahamyan, the deputy director of this institution, told this to a press conference Wednesday.

According to her, the museum-institute was closed from last March to the end of August due to the state of emergency in Armenia. "During the year, 4,842 visitors were served, of which 3,701 were foreigners, 1,141—locals, 26—Turkish citizens," Abrahamyan added.

Also, she noted that only eleven official delegations visited the museum-institute last year, but it had more than 2,000 visitors in the last four months. "The vast majority are schoolchildren—1,286, and foreign nationals—1,024," said the official of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, adding that four official delegations visited them during the given period.
Հայերեն and Русский
