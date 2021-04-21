Residents of Armenia's Kajaran block entrance to town during PM's visit to Syunik Province

Residents of Kajaran town of Armenia’s Syunik Province shut down the main road leading to the town so that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wouldn't be able to enter Kajaran. In the end, it became clear that Pashinyan and his accompanying column of cars have overturned Kajaran and won’t be entering the city.

One of the citizens said the following: “Nikol Pashinyan proved that he is a coward, a person who licks the boots of Turks. He doesn’t have the right to desecrate the land of the residents of Syunik Province.”

Another citizen said the following: “I’m surprised that no pro-government or opposition deputy has come to Kajaran to this day and ask how we’re living. If anyone thinks of opening a corridor through Meghri, this will mean the end of Armenia as it is.”

PM Nikol Pashinyan, who on Wednesday visited Syunik Province, was greeted by the residents of Meghri, Agarak, and Kapan towns with insults, and calling him a traitor, a Turk, and a capitulator. Also, Pashinyan could not enter Kajaran because the locals had blocked the motorway leading to this town.

Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported Tuesday that the PM had left for Syunik Province in top secrecy. And last night, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that Nikol Pashinyan visited Shurnukh village at night. There are press reports that the PM was received by the local residents indignantly and coldly. And on Wednesday, Pashinyan was greeted with insults and protests in Agarak, Meghri, and Kapan towns.

To note, the Syunik Police chief, his deputy, and the Goris and Kapan town police chiefs were changed unexpectedly on Monday.

Also, except for one community, the leaders of all other Syunik communities have publicly demanded Pashinyan's resignation.