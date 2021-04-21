Armenian Public Television fails to provide coverage of Armenia PM's failed visit to Syunik Province

Armenian Public Television isn’t providing coverage of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s failed visit to Syunik Province.

The 20-minute news broadcast began at 1 p.m. with Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan’s commentary on the threat of the President of Azerbaijan to take “the corridor of Zangezur” by force, but there was no word about the events that have been taking place in Zangezur since this morning, that is, the massive protests that the residents are holding in the cities of Agarak and Meghri, calling Pashinyan a traitor and demanding that he immediately leave.

Instead, Armenian Public Television is thoroughly presenting the demonstrations that have started in the US, as well as the call of the President of Ukraine to the President of the Russian Federation to meet ‘at any point in Donbass’. It’s clear that the government-controlled television station is waiting for instructions to edit the video of the visit since the residents of Syunik Province had used swear words against Pashinyan.

A few days ago, the government allocated AMD 427,000,000 from the state budget to Armenian Public Television to create a separate informational TV channel in the capital city in order to ensure multilateral and operative coverage of events taking place in the country.