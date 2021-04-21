Spokesperson: Armenia premier visits military unit in Syunik (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited a military unit within the framework of his visit to Syunik Province of Armenia. PM’s spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan on Wednesday wrote about this on Facebook.
"The head of the government toured the military unit, got familiarized with the operative situation and the social-living conditions of the servicemen.
The head of the government spoke with the servicemen, thanked [them] for [their] selfless service, and wished them peaceful service.
Nikol Pashinyan toured also the canteen [of this military unit], got familiarized with the menu, visited the barracks," Gevorgyan added.
Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported Tuesday that the PM had left for Syunik Province in top secrecy.
And last night, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that Nikol Pashinyan visited Shurnukh village at night. There are press reports that the PM was received by the local residents indignantly and coldly.
And on Wednesday, Pashinyan was greeted with insults and protests in Agarak, Meghri, and Kapan towns.
To note, the Syunik Police chief, his deputy, and the Goris and Kapan town police chiefs were changed unexpectedly on Monday.
Also, except for one community, the leaders of all other Syunik communities have publicly demanded Pashinyan's resignation.
