Armenia prosecutor’s office instructs police to prepare materials against Syunik residents protesting against PM

The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia on Wednesday instructed the police to conduct criminal proceedings in connection with the events that occurred in Syunik Province. This was informed by the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General's Office in response to a query by Armenian News-NEWS.am.
To note, PM Nikol Pashinyan, who on Wednesday visited Syunik Province, was greeted by the residents of Meghri, Agarak, and Kapan towns with insults, and calling him a traitor, a Turk, and a capitulator. Also, Pashinyan could not enter Kajaran because the locals had blocked the motorway leading to this town.
