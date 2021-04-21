News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Submarine with 53 sailors on board goes missing in Indonesia
Submarine with 53 sailors on board goes missing in Indonesia
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A submarine with 53 sailors went missing off the coast of the island of Bali in Indonesia, Reuters reported referring to the commander of the country's armed forces, Hadi Tjahjanto.

The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala-402, manufactured in Germany, conducted exercises with torpedoes.

“We are still searching in the waters of Bali, 60 miles (96 km) from Bali, (for) 53 people,” military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told Reuters in a text message. 

Contact with the vessel was lost at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, he added.

Indonesia asked Singapore and Australia to help with the search.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Biden comments on verdict of ex-cop who killed Floyd
This could be a giant step forward for justice in America, Biden said at the White House...
 16-year-old black girl killed in US police shooting
She appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife…
 Road accident in Armenia village, 1 dead
Two cars crashed in the beginning of Sardarapat village…
 Guide dies after grizzly bear attack near Yellowstone National Park
Carl Mock, 40, suffered a massive stroke and died, two days after a bear weighing at least 420 pounds (about 190kgs) mauled him while he was fishing…
 Serviceman who was found hanged from a tree was from Armenia's Talin city (PHOTO)
As reported earlier, the body of...
 Armenia MOD: Body of serviceman found hanged from a tree
Today at around 11 a.m. the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos