Submarine with 53 sailors on board goes missing in Indonesia

A submarine with 53 sailors went missing off the coast of the island of Bali in Indonesia, Reuters reported referring to the commander of the country's armed forces, Hadi Tjahjanto.
The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala-402, manufactured in Germany, conducted exercises with torpedoes.
“We are still searching in the waters of Bali, 60 miles (96 km) from Bali, (for) 53 people,” military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told Reuters in a text message.
Contact with the vessel was lost at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, he added.
Indonesia asked Singapore and Australia to help with the search.