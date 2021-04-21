News
Armenia PACE delegation member: I handed POWs’ mothers’ letter for Merkel to Germany chairmanship
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has passed to Germany, and Germany is one of the countries responsible for discussing the Armenian POWs’ issue at the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. Naira Zohrabyan, a member of Armenia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), on Wednesday wrote about this on Facebook.

"The European Court has sent a complaint to the Committee of Ministers, according to which Azerbaijan refuses to provide the European Court with information on the real number and condition of Armenian prisoners of war being held in Baku.

Today at the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe I met with the members of the German chairmanship and discussed the issue of Armenian prisoners of war; I handed to the German chairmanship the lists confirmed by both the Red Cross and the European Court, as well as the lists of supposed prisoners of war, the number of which is about three hundred.

Also, I handed to the German chairmanship numerous video reports, materials which clearly record the captivity of Armenian soldiers and civilians, record the brutal treatment of Armenian prisoners of war.

During the discussion, I was asked why the Armenian side does not pass the maps of the minefields to Azerbaijan. In response, I noted that Azerbaijan has never formally applied to Armenia in connection with maps; that’s one. And second, the maps of minefields have nothing to do with the issue of prisoners of war, and to condition these two issues on one another is another manipulation of Azerbaijan.

And since the mothers of the Armenian prisoners of war had handed to me—on my way to Strasbourg—a letter signed by them addressed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, I have passed that letter to the German chairmanship to pass [it] on to Merkel," Zohrabyan added.
