News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute sets up task force to explore Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute sets up task force to explore Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has set up a task force to explore the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the acts of violence committed against Armenians in Nakhchivan during the 20th and 21st centuries. This is what Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan told reporters today.

Presenting the activities carried out in 2020, Marutyan stated that the outcomes of the task group’s activities will be available in foreign languages.

“During the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], we discovered that we have a serious problem with presenting Armenians’ issues to the academic community abroad in foreign languages, and this is exactly why we set up a task force to explore the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. The results will be announced soon,” Marutyan said and voiced hope that the task force would turn into a full-fledged research unit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin: Russia played a major role in halting the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia is always open for...
 Armenia PACE delegation member: I handed POWs’ mothers’ letter for Merkel to Germany chairmanship
The chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has passed to Germany…
 Armenia delegation member gets right to address at PACE despite Azerbaijan delegation head’s interference
Mikayel Melkumyan has been given the right to ask a question—on behalf of the PACE Conservatives and Reformists group—to the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights…
 Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan military threatening physical safety of Syunik villages’ residents
The President and the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) visited Chakaten village…
 Azerbaijan MFA is between a rock and a hard place
In connection with commenting on Aliyev's recent statement…
 Armenia ombudsman: Tuesday’s interview of the Azerbaijan president is proof of genocidal policy
It is necessary to prevent the Azerbaijani genocidal and fascist policy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos