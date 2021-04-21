Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute sets up task force to explore Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has set up a task force to explore the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the acts of violence committed against Armenians in Nakhchivan during the 20th and 21st centuries. This is what Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan told reporters today.
Presenting the activities carried out in 2020, Marutyan stated that the outcomes of the task group’s activities will be available in foreign languages.
“During the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], we discovered that we have a serious problem with presenting Armenians’ issues to the academic community abroad in foreign languages, and this is exactly why we set up a task force to explore the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. The results will be announced soon,” Marutyan said and voiced hope that the task force would turn into a full-fledged research unit.