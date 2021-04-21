News
Wednesday
April 21
News
Armenian Genocide Museum expects to receive on April 24 response to letter addressed to Biden
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We expect that the response to the letter addressed to US President Joe Biden, and calling for the recognition of Armenian Genocide, will be received on April 24. The director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in Yerevan, Harutyun Marutyan, told this to a press conference Wednesday.

He noted that this will be an important step in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. "It has been officially reported that the letter addressed to US President Joe Biden has reached the addressee. Recognition by the president of the United States will change a lot, as the United States is a world superpower and one of the leading members of NATO.

I hope that the Armenian Genocide’s recognition by the United States will be continued in the form of separate laws, separate sanctions against the country [i.e., Turkey] that committed genocide [more than] 100 years ago, which continues to pursue a genocidal policy today; that is, nothing has changed in this country towards Armenia. We saw it during the last [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war, when a deliberately aggressive policy was pursued against Armenia. I believe that the recognition of the Genocide will be something like restraint," Marutyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
