Armenia ruling party MP refers to citizens of Syunik Province as gang

What we witnessed in Agarak and Meghri today were citizens’ provocative actions. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Arpi Davoyan told Factor.am.
According to Davoyan, the 30 members of the gang led by the mayor of Meghri, for instance, are obscene and obnoxious. “Those people mainly work at the municipalities of Meghri or Agarak and are guided. They’re not letting other citizens approach the Prime Minister,” she added.
Asked what the Prime Minister meant when he said “that issue will also be solved”, the deputy stated that “nobody will remain unpunished in that Syunik”.