News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
626.94
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ruling party MP refers to citizens of Syunik Province as gang
Armenia ruling party MP refers to citizens of Syunik Province as gang
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

What we witnessed in Agarak and Meghri today were citizens’ provocative actions. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Arpi Davoyan told Factor.am.

According to Davoyan, the 30 members of the gang led by the mayor of Meghri, for instance, are obscene and obnoxious. “Those people mainly work at the municipalities of Meghri or Agarak and are guided. They’re not letting other citizens approach the Prime Minister,” she added.

Asked what the Prime Minister meant when he said “that issue will also be solved”, the deputy stated that “nobody will remain unpunished in that Syunik”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM visit to Kapan town gets mixed reaction
A group of locals applauded Pashinyan, whereas others called him a traitor…
 Residents of Armenia's Kajaran block entrance to town during PM's visit to Syunik Province
To note, the Syunik Police chief...
 Armenia premier is greeted with cursing, whistles in Meghri town
Pashinyan quickly got in his official car and left…
 Agarak residents do not allow Armenia PM to march there, he leaves town
When he approached his service car, the people shouted at him: "Go! Don't come here again!"…
 Armenia premier trying to march in Agarak under locals’ cursing, insults
Pashinyan is walking in the town, accompanied by a large number of security officers…
 Armenia opposition MP: Police launch official investigation into use of force during women's protest
In response to my...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos