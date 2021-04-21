News
UN High Commissioner calls on US to get rid of remnants of slave trade
UN High Commissioner calls on US to get rid of remnants of slave trade
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday welcomed the US guilty verdict in the death of African American George Floyd. 

In a statement released Wednesday in Geneva, she called on the US authorities to vigorously root out the remnants of discriminatory policies and the slave trade, TASS reported.

This is a landmark verdict, Bachelet said, noting that as the jury admitted, the evidence in this case is crystal clear. 

Any other outcome would be a mockery of justice, she said.

According to the High Commissioner, the ingrained legacy of discriminatory policies, including the legacy of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade, as well as the influence of colonialism, must be resolutely rooted out in the name of racial justice and equality. Otherwise, the guilty verdict in the case of Floyd's death will be just a passing moment and not a turning point, she added.
