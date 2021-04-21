His Holiness Karekin II receives ARF-D Bureau representative

His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians today received representative of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Hagop Der-Khatchadourian at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. This is what Director of the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Priest Vahram Melikyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“During the conversation, the parties discussed issues related to the political and moral-psychological situation in Armenia, attached importance to the need for implementation of restoration works through the efforts of all Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the post-war era and touched upon the course of implementation and results of pan-Armenian programs.”