Tensions between US and Israel rise as talks on Iran advance

As the nuclear talks in Vienna enter a critical stage, divisions and suspicions over Iran between the Israeli government and the Joe Biden administration are growing, Axios reported.
Both sides want to avoid the public infighting that arose during the negotiations for the 2015 deal. But privately, frustration is growing on both sides over a lack of trust, coordination, and transparency.
Between the first and second rounds of talks on the nuclear program, which the US hopes will lead to a resumption of the deal, and Israel is counting on failure, an apparent act of Israeli sabotage led to an explosion at Iran's nuclear facility at Natanz.
Two days later, senior US and Israeli officials met for a second round of strategic talks on Iran.
The Israelis argue that the Biden administration has not been completely transparent with them about the proposals it is making in Vienna.
A senior Biden administration official rejected these allegations, stressing that US and Israeli officials are in close consultation on an ongoing basis.
Senior Israeli national security officials will arrive in Washington next week for talks on Iran.
A senior Netanyahu aide said the size of the gap with the United States will only become apparent after face-to-face meetings next week.