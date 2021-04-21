Karabakh President urgently summoned to Moscow

According to Hraparak.am, today President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan was urgently summoned to Moscow for ‘severe scolding’ (головомойка in Russian). The special services of the Russian Federation are very concerned about Arayik Harutyunyan submitting to the authorities of Armenia and will try to ‘bring him to his senses’.
Russia can’t officially receive the leader of Artsakh since he is the leader of an unrecognized republic, but during the personal visit, Harutyunya will have meetings with representatives of the special services, which will make it clear to him that fulfilling every wish and performing every order of Nikol Pashinyan aren’t in Artsakh’s interests.
The website’s sources say Harutunyan is financially dependent from Armenia’s authorities (this concerns the funds being allocated for home construction, and perhaps this is the reason why he is submissive to Pashinyan).
To verify the information, Armenian News-NEWS.am addressed spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Lusine Avanesyan, but she refused to comment.