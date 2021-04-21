Karabakh President convenes working consultation over implementation of post-war support programs

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today convened a working consultation during which he discussed the actions aimed at implementing the decisions on the assistance to be provided to the natural persons and legal entities that incurred damages in consequence of the war that took place in 2020, as reported the Staff of the President.
A state commission has been set up under a presidential decree and will provide assistance in six directions along with the Government of Armenia.
President Harutyunyan assigned to develop the relevant procedures in a short period and start implementing the programs. He also attached importance to effective cooperation of the authorized state bodies in order to solve the potential issues quickly and effectively.