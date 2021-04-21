Residents of Armenia's Goris use swear words against PM

A protest is taking place ahead of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Goris.
One of the protesters declared that the residents of Goris don’t want to live with the Turks.
Police officers formed a chain so that the Prime Minister’s cars would pass freely, and when the cars passed, the residents started chanting “Pashinyan escaped, catch him”, “Turk”.
During the visit to Syunik Province, residents of Syunik Province didn’t let Pashinyan pay visits to the towns. Protests were held in various towns of the province where citizens changed “Nikol traitor, Turk and land giver”, used swear words and made offensive remarks, after which Pashinyan left the towns.